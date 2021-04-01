The Analogue Pocket has been delayed to later this year

The Analogue Pocket portable gaming console has been delayed due to “supply chain challenges” and will now ship in October 2021.

The announcement comes from Analogue’s support website where an official statement was made. It reads, “The current global state of affairs continues to create a supply chain challenges outside of our control. There have been sudden and severe electrical component shortages as well as logistical issues leading to a domino effect of challenges for nearly everyone in the industry.”

Analogue also shared that they are working hard to get the Pocket out “as fast as possible”. Those who pre-ordered a Pocket will have received an email regarding the delay and are free to contact Analogue for support.

Analogue Pocket was announced in 2019 and was set to release in May 2021 after being delayed due to challenges with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Pocket is a multi-video-game system portable handheld, with a digital audio workstation (DAW) called Nanoloop, as well as a built-in synthesizer and sequencer, which is capable of connecting to a PC or Mac using MIDI cables.

Analogue’s Pocket costs $200 and is equipped with a 3.5inch, LCD scren capable of 1600×1440 resolution and is compatible with 2,780+ Game Boy, Game Boy Color, and Game Boy Advance games.

