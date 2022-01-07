‘The Ascent’ has been rated for PS5 and PS4

The Ascent, the Xbox exclusive role-playing game developed by Neon Giant, has been rated for the PS5 and PS4.

As noticed by VGC, the game has now been rated by the US Entertainment Software Rating Board after it was submitted for classification in Taiwan late last year.

In October, the developer acknowledged fan desire for a PlayStation port of the game.

“Hello! Thanks for letting us know you’d like to see The Ascent on PS5!” the account replied. “While we don’t have anything to announce right now, we want you to know we hear you and the team are aware of the demand for a PS5 version. Keep an eye right here on our Twitter for updates!”

The Ascent is a cyberpunk-themed action RPG released on PC, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One on July 29, 2021. During its launch weekend, The Ascent made USD $5million, excluding Xbox Game Pass, and was Steam’s top seller at the time.

In NME’s three-star review of The Ascent, Jake Tucker said: “The Ascent isn’t the game of the generation, but it is a lot of fun, and with its addition to Game Pass on day one, the cyberpunk world, great weaponry and so-so everything else might make it good enough to be the game of right now, at least.”

It’s currently unknown when The Ascent will be coming to PlayStation, but given that it’s being rated, it’s likely to release soon. Once a release date is confirmed, you’ll find it here.

