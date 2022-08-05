‘The Awakened’ smashes Kickstarter target in 6 hours

The Awakened, a remake of the 2006 Sherlock Holmes and Lovecraft crossover, has smashed its Kickstarter target in 6 hours.

Frogwares announced the crowdfunder yesterday (August 4) explaining that “the Russian invasion of our homeland Ukraine has thrown up one of the toughest production challenges we’ve ever faced.”

“As this war has no foreseeable end in sight, we are now working around this new reality of ours. For those of us on the team not serving in the military or with various humanitarian aid organisations, the only way we can fight back is by keeping our team creating.”

Advertisement

“For normal citizens like us, our most potent weapon right now against the Russians is being able to keep Ukrainian society and our economy alive. A functioning country is one that can resist, fight back, and finally, rebuild.”

The Kickstarter went live yesterday with a €70,000 target (£59,000) and 24 hours later, Frogwares has already raised €92,000 (£77,500) with 29 days left.

To celebrate, Frogwares has shared a cinematic trailer for The Awakened – check it out below

Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened is currently aiming to release on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch in 2023.

According to a description, “The Awakened is a Lovecraft-Conan Doyle crossover detective adventure game that puts you in the shoes of a young Sherlock who is up against a sinister sect that worships a monstrous ancient deity – Cthulhu.”

Advertisement

“What started as a trivial disappearance case, led to a mind-shattering discovery that we are not alone in this universe and that there are beings far more powerful and ancient than we could ever imagine. Now Sherlock must expose the cult and thwart its ominous plans, or face unspeakable consequences. “

We're stunned. It took just about 6 hours. You people are simply amazing. From the bottom of our hearts — thank you! We'll be adding stretch goals soon, so please keep supporting. — Frogwares (@Frogwares) August 4, 2022

Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened was originally released back in 2006 as a standalone story but is now being reworked to continue the Young Sherlock narrative set up in 2021’s Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One. “Put simply, this is not a just remaster,” said Frogwares. “It is a full-scale remake where the only assets from the original game we are using are the general case plots.”

In other news Ubisoft’s Beyond Good And Evil 2 has a new lead writer (Sarah Arellano). The hire comes 15 years after development first started on the project.