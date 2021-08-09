The ‘Back 4 Blood’ beta is a massive success on Steam

The Back 4 Blood closed beta has been a huge success with SteamDB detecting a concurrent player count of over 98,000 players yesterday.

Given the game is only currently in closed beta, therefore restricting how many players are able to access it, this represents a huge number of players. It meant that the Back 4 Blood beta was the eighth most popular game on Steam for a time, fending off competition from more established names such as Rust, Grand Theft Auto V, and Apex Legends.

The peak concurrent player count might have only been for a brief time but even at the very off-peak time of Monday morning (BST), it’s still achieving figures of 27,653 right now with the game trending at the top of the SteamDB list of titles.

Advertisement

The Back 4 Blood open beta launches Thursday, August 12, so it’s expected that numbers will rise significantly once the beta is available to all.

While the game’s developer, Turtle Rock, has confirmed that there will be no Left 4 Dead style versus campaign mode on release, anticipation is high with new trailers highlighting how gorgeous the game is expected to look on PC.

Considered to be a spiritual successor to the Left 4 Dead series with many of the Turtle Rock team previously working on the game, it sees teams of up to four players serving as ‘Cleaners’, wiping out hordes of zombie-like ‘Ridden’ that have all but wiped out humanity.

The game launches on October 12 for PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, and PS4, with the PC open beta launching on August 12. Back 4 Blood is expected to be available through Xbox Game Pass at launch.

In other beta news, the Splitgate beta is already one of the most-played Steam games out there, having soared up the Steam ranks.