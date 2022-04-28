NewsGaming News The BBC’s first Gaming Prom is coming this August By Adam Cook 28th April 2022 The BBC has announced plans to showcase its first ever Gaming Prom, titled “From 8 Bit to Infinity”, which will take place live at Royal Albert Hall on August 1st. Watch More A ‘Football Manager’ player has set a Guinness World record for longest game ‘Marvel’s Avengers’ is getting a playable Jane Foster: The Mighty Thor hero Original ‘Halo’ composers say Microsoft dispute has been “amicably resolved” ‘Call of Duty: Warzone’ disables vehicles as developer investigates vehicle exploit Sony invests £767million in Epic Games to help build the metaverse Ubisoft ends support for ‘Ghost Recon Breakpoint’ but will sell more NFTs in the future