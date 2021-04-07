The ‘Borderlands’ movie will not be “identical” to the video games

Gearbox Software CEO Randy Pitchford has confirmed that the plot of the upcoming Borderlands film will not be exactly as the same as the beloved video game franchise.

Pitchford took to Twitter on April 6 to share a brief statement following the release of the film’s official plot. “To the interested: The Borderlands Cinematic Universe is not identical to the Borderlands Videogame Universe,” he said.

“We are authentic to characters, tone and style, but allow for independent storylines. The mediums are not the same, so the content should not be bound to the same rules.”

Pitchford’s comment has since been met with criticism from gamers, one of whom has accused Gearbox of deciding to “pee all over something we love”. Check out Pitchford’s response below.

I’m not sure what you expect, but some of the most experienced and talented film makers in the world are working extremely hard to create something to entertain you. Maybe just take it as it comes instead to of fixate on whatever you’re thinking of? — Randy Pitchford (@DuvalMagic) April 6, 2021

Yesterday (April 6), Lionsgate revealed that actor Edgar Ramirez has been casted for the role of Atlas, the founder of the Borderlands universe’s largest weapons manufacturer. Lionsgate also revealed the film’s official synopsis.

Per an IGN report, a portion of the synopsis notes that the film’s characters will band together to become a group of unlikely heroes who “must battle alien monsters and dangerous bandits to find and protect the missing girl, who may hold the key to unimaginable power. The fate of the universe could be in their hands – but they’ll be fighting for something more: each other.”

The rest of the cast for the film includes Jamie Lee Curtis as Dr. Tannis, Cate Blanchett as Lilith, Jack Black as Claptrap, Ariana Greenblatt as Tiny Tina, Florian Munteanu as Krieg, and Kevin Hart as Roland.

A release date for the Borderlands film has yet to be announced.