‘The Callisto Protocol’ cuts confusing ties to ‘PUBG’ universe

Striking Distance Studios founder Glen Schofield has announced that upcoming horror game The Callisto Protocol “no longer takes place in the PUBG universe”, admitting it may have been “a little out there”.

Taking to Twitter yesterday (May 26), Schofield shared that “[The Callisto Protocol] is its own story and world” and “no longer takes place in the PUBG universe.”

“It was originally part of the PUBG timeline, but grew into its own world. PUBG is awesome, & we will still have little surprises for fans, but [The Callisto Protocol] is its own world, story and universe,” added Schofield.

The Callisto Protocol is being published by Krafton, the developer and publisher of PUBG (also known as PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds). Speaking to Game Informer, Schofield explained why developer Striking Distance Studios decided to detach The Callisto Protocol‘s story from PUBG:

“The idea of us being in the universe at first sound really good, and then as you start coming up with your story we realized, ‘Wow, this is a little out there.’ We built in some touchpoints, and you’ll find them throughout the game like Easter eggs and things like that.”

The Callisto Protocol is set to launch later this year, and Schofield has previously said that Striking Distance Studios hopes it will be “the most terrifying game of all time”.

A single-player survival horror game, The Callisto Protocol has captured the attention of many horror fans. That’s due to Striking Distance Studios’ ties to the Dead Space, a series created by Schofield. Several other developers at the studio also worked on Dead Space, and The Callisto Protocol‘s sci-fi space setting seems to share major similarities to the series.

