‘The Callisto Protocol’ dev wants to make it “the most terrifying game of all time”

The Callisto Protocol developer Striking Distance Studios is setting out the make it “the most terrify game of all time”.

The game, which was revealed during last week’s The Game Awards, is being headed by Dead Space co-creator Glen Schofield, who discussed his aspirations for the upcoming title in a recent Discord Q&A. He said that he wants to make it “the most terrifying game of all time” and shared insights on what players can expect from the game, which is targetted for a 2022 release.

Schofield spoke about the game’s setting – in Black Iron Prison on Callisto, Jupiter’s dead moon – to location design and even gameplay experience. “To start with, prison is a really scary place, and a prison on Jupiter’s dead moon is terrifying – can’t think of anything more desolate and isolated than that,” Schofield said of the setting.

Advertisement

“From a gameplay standpoint, it’s filled with claustrophobic spaces, danger around every corner, and tons of cool design opportunities with lighting and audio design opportunities,” he added. In addition, to make an already terrifying atmosphere even scarier, Schofield also noted that the game will be a single-player experience to make it “really scary”.

“Sometimes when you get into co-op, you don’t follow directions and you’re not following the story as well, and not only that, we wanted this to be — we wanted you to be alone. That’s what makes this really scary,” he said.

Following the conclusion of the Discord Q&A, the team shared an extended version of the reveal trailer for The Callisto Protocol. It includes new scenes of the trailer’s protagonist being mutilated by an alien, with the trailer’s closing scene lingering on his mangled body. Watch it above.

In other news, the store page for Taiwanese horror game Devotion was pulled from GOG earlier this week, just hours after its developer announced that the title would finally be re-released. The game initially released in February 2019, but was quickly pulled down from all available platforms after users discovered a controversial meme in reference to Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Winnie The Pooh.

Advertisement

Developer Red Candle Games expressed that while the game’s removal from GOG was “regretful”, it understands and respects the distribution platform’s decision, and will keep striving to get the game released.