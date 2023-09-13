‘The Crew Motorfest’ soundtrack includes Tame Impala, Run The Jewels and more

The soundtrack to The Crew Motorfest has been shared, featuring Kim Petras, Tame Impala, The Black Keys, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs and more.

With over 140 licensed songs and 25 compositions for the upcoming game, The Crew Motorfest has eight radio stations for the player to scroll through. Blue Stahli and Ribongia are behind the game’s original soundtrack under Ubisoft Music, meaning that it’ll likely be available on all major music streaming services upon launch.

These radio stations are split into genres – “Deep Stage”, “EDM”, “Goldies”, “Hit & Outrun”, “Power Of The Riff”, “Ravin'”, “The Drop” and “Vibin”. The songs for each of these stations in order are:

“Deep Stage”:

HDBeenDope – ‘Byrd’

Cushy – ‘Frontpage’

Cushy – ‘Glow’

Cushy – ‘Skullcrusher’

_91Nova – ‘The Edge’

Dirty Two Club – ‘Speedtribe’

Dirty Two Club – ‘Haole At Me’

STRLGHT – ‘Siren’

STRLGHT – ‘NRG’

Nbhd Nick – ‘Way Up’

Heyson – ‘Red Iris’

DJ Denz The Rooster – ‘Tokyo Fight’

Tilden Parc – ‘SPEED DiiAL’

NXTSUO – ‘Strangers’ (with SLPWLKR)

vxtor – ‘Arashi’

Nextro – ‘Saints’

Tisoki – ‘Comedown’

Reach – ‘Nobushi’

Yurie – ‘Lapse’ (with Dyzphoria)

Trev Case – ‘Renegade’

IntoAlter – ‘When We Leavin’ (with Too Martian and Peter Piffen)

Vo Williams – ‘Finisher’

Moo$H – ‘Nice’

KOANS – ‘Lambo’ (with Bigstat)

Lenny – ‘Jungle’

1SHERAMEE – ‘Gekokujo’ (with LVDEX)

Tisoki – ‘WAVEY’

LBLVNC – ‘Adonis’

vlaadul – ‘Kimono’

Alexander – ‘Gravity’ (with LAUTRE)

LBLVNC – ‘Da Vinci’ (with BULWARD)

Cedric Clinton – ‘Pono Love’

Oozi. – ‘Dreams’

Tame Impala – ‘Breathe Deeper’ (feat. Lil Yachty) (Lil Yachty remix)

Run The Jewels – ‘The Ground Below’

bbno$ – ‘Edamame’ (feat. Rich Brian)

Tasha The Amazon – ‘Ways’

Dread Pitt – ‘Play Pretend’ (with Josimar Gomes and Aristoteles)

Nase Foai – ‘Sweki’ (Evolution)

Grillabeats – ‘Trapanese 2’

Gravy Beats – ‘Ari-0’

SL!DE – ‘Cage’

Apashe – ‘Distance’ (feat. Geoffroy)

Keiden – ‘Ascension’ (with TRVTH)

B3RROR – ‘Alone’

Vo Williams – ‘Greatness’

“EDM”:

Capa – ‘Falcon Punch’

Valante – ‘Brutus’

Pableno – ‘I Go Beast’

Heyson – ‘Noises’

Pableno – ‘We Don’t Give A’

Sons of Hades – ‘Roused’

NIGHTCAP – ‘Hypnotize’

Alder – ‘A Better You’

Ellis – ‘The Taste’

Jacksell – ‘Kawal’

Martin Garrix – ‘Follow’ (with Zedd)

FVLSVR – ‘Dune’

JNATHYN – ‘Rise’

Local Dialect – ‘Tyche’

Boye & Sigvardt – ‘Dudida’

No Mana – ‘Nostalgia Drive’

“Goldies”:

TAGE – ‘AAH!’

Dirty Two Club – ‘Freeway Jam’

Chris Shards – ‘The Ballroom Twist’

Red Revision – ‘Lucky Man’

Van Psyke – ‘Drop Dead’

Glove Box – ‘Sold Out Records’

Ritchie Everett – ‘You’ve Done Enough’

Ritchie Everett – ‘Lacklustre Foray’

Mattie Maguire – ‘Racing Hearts’

Nancy Sinatra – ‘These Boots Are Made For Walkin’

Dyke & The Blazers – ‘We Got More Soul’

The Platters – ‘Hula Hop’

Bill Haley & His Comets – ‘Rock Around the Clock’

The Trammps – ‘Disco Inferno’

“Hit & Outrun”:

AGST – ‘Fights’

FormantX – ‘Highlander Droid’

FormantX – ‘White Rooftops’

Forever Sunset – ‘Neon Lights Neon Dreams’

Forever Sunset – ‘Deep Space Samurai’

Zombie Raiders – ‘Wave Saver’

Crystal Shards – ‘Sigma’

Dirty Two Club – ‘Blistering’

Dirty Two Club – ‘Kapu’

Dirty Two Club – ‘Control Freak’

Shryne – ‘Bloodsugar’

Shryne – ‘Desire’

dvine – ‘Unknown Reality’

dvine – ‘Confessions’

Heyson – ‘Pastel Blue’

Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs – ‘Garden’ (Calibre remix)

Pylot – ‘Brawl’ (feat. McRocklin)

Gramatik – ‘Corporate Demons’ (feat. Luxas)

Karma Fields – ‘Edge Of The World’

Machinedrum – ‘Inner Eye’

Kaede – ’12:00 AM’

Matt Fax – ‘Shibuya’

Audiomachine – ‘Brocket Hall’

Vitaliy Zavadskyy – ‘New Roads’ (Reprise)

Sum Wave – ‘Wrap’

13ounce – ‘Fly’

Lupus Nocte – ‘Juicy.exe’

Audiomachine – ‘Persecution’

John Carpenter – ‘Weeping Ghost’

“Power Of The Riff”:

Tigerblood Jewel – ‘Deadbeat’

White Denim – ‘Shake Shake Shake’

Ryan Taubert – ‘Thunderbird’

Psüche – ‘Vibrations of the Universe’

Cedar Veils – ‘Only The One’

The Eastern Plain – ‘My Last Song’ (Tigerblood Jewel remix)

Wolff – ‘Do Your Thing’

Chris Shards – ‘Sandstorm’

Tigerblood Jewel – ‘Behind The Line’

Kid Crypt – ‘I’m Coming’

Tigerblood Jewel – ‘Marauder’

The Eastern Plain – ‘In And Out Of Love’ (Tigerblood Jewel remix)

Dirty Two Club – ‘Live Fast Live Loud’

Tigerblood Jewel – ‘Gold In Our Pockets’

Bonkers Beat Club – ‘Bruiser’

Tigerblood Jewel – ‘On The Trail’

Royal Blood – ‘Trouble’s Coming’

Death From Above 1979 – ‘One + One’

The Black Keys – ‘Wild Child’

Liberty Walk – ‘Liberty Walk’ (リバティーウォーク 自由に歩く)’

The Crystal Method – ‘Watch Me Now’

Safari Youth – ‘Animal’

Bones UK – ‘Limbs’

Amyl & The Sniffers – ‘Hertz’

Airways – ‘Slow’

Royal Blood – ‘Typhoons’

Safari Youth – ‘Underdog’

Jeff Beck – ‘Live In The Dark’

“Ravin'”:

Chelle Ives – ‘Anthem Num’

Yuuki Sakai – ‘Di Go’

Matteo Tura – ‘Haunted’

SUDO – ‘Kobe’ (with Hito)

Mathew Jonson – ‘The Prophet’

Risa Taniguchi – ‘Ambush’

Monstergetdown – ‘Paradox’ (with Rinzen)

Carrot Green – ‘Sinos / Sina’

AFFKT – ‘Torpedo’

Julian Winding – ‘The Demon Dance’

Matteo Tura – ‘Larsen’

Aurora Halal – ‘Eternal Blue’ (Wata Igarashi Crossing remix)

ARTBAT – ‘Planeta’

Wiwek – ‘Partisan’

AFFKT – ‘Hoydelight’

AFFKT – ‘Bac’ (SNYL remix)

DC Salas – ‘Tropical Weirdness’

VELDA – ‘Melodic Dreams’

Tzusing – ‘I Am Invincible in East Sunrise’ (日出東方 唯我不敗)

“The Drop”:

STRLGHT – ‘Rave’

Dirty Two Club – ‘Nero’

F.O.O.L – ‘Revenger’

Aultar – ‘Static’ (Sub Master)

Elliptik – ‘Expanding’

FLYIN – ‘Waiting For A Sign’

STRLGHT – ‘Sumo’

Heyson – ‘Sharir’

STRLGHT – ‘Hype’

F.O.O.L – ‘Conflict’

Thip Trong – ‘Guillotines’

NEUNOSIEM – ‘Castle’

Shakito – ‘Hysteria’

Kim Petras – ‘Demons’

Hyper – ‘Spoiler’

Wolfgang Gartner – ‘Cosa Nostra’

Timpani – ‘Seattle’

Keeno – ‘Leviathan’ (with Polaris)

Rinzen – ‘Renegade’

Baauer – ‘Magic’

Wiwek – ‘Trouble’ (with Gregor Salto) (feat. MC Spyder)

Starcadian – ‘Neonhead’

Revizia – ‘Order’

Hyper – ‘Breed’ (feat. Beatman & Ludmilla)

Starcardian – ‘Trapped In America’

Metrik – ‘Hackers’

Baauer – ‘Planet’s Mad’

Prophectical – ‘Observer’

Karma Fields – ‘Code 10-31’

Thykier – ’51’

“Vibin”

Dye O – ‘Khamaseen’

Jones Meadow – ‘See Em’ Dancing’

Sons of Hades – ‘The Son of Zeus’

Aguava – ‘Sunnyside’

Duckmaw – ‘Ray Of Light’

Jones Meadow – ‘Braver’

Vvano – ‘Tr33 Shaker’

Thompson Town Flowers – ‘Fresh From Yard’

Jones Meadow – ‘Moves’

Lou Ricard – ‘Lemon Licka’

Biosynth – ‘The Drums’

Push N’ Glide – ‘Weli’

Biosynth – ‘Yuki’

Twelwe – ‘Fragaria’

Cospe – ‘System Error’

Dirty Two Club – ‘Bombucha’

Dirty Two Club – ‘Talk Story’

Vvano – ‘Xilo’

Pableno – ‘OAP3’

Jones Meadow – ‘Fences’

Frameworks – ‘Kites’

Nicola Cruz – ‘Rio Branco’

Adriatique – ‘Awakening Machines’

Populous – ‘Racatin’

Vessels – ‘Mobilise’

Clap! Clap! – ‘Ode To The Pleiades’ (Photay remix)

Soul Catalyst – ‘Unfold’

Bonobo – ‘ATK’

Nicola Cruz – ‘Tzantza’ (Simple Symmetry remix)

A.M.R – ‘Portrait Of You’

Nicola Cruz – ‘Obsidiana’ (Baiuca remix)

Montoya – ‘La Pastora’

Overmono – ‘Everything U Need’

DJ Raff – ‘Mundo Paralelo’

Glacier – ‘Still’

Nicola Cruz – ‘El Baile De Nahual’

DJ Raff – ‘Menguante’

Soul Catalyst – ‘Eiko’

Willaris. K – ‘Dour Nights’

Baiuca – ‘Mangueiro’ (feat. Aliboria)

Del Playa – ‘Ukulele and Chill’

The Crew Motorfest will be released for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S on September 14.

In other gaming news, the next Sims title will be free to download for fans to “experience new features, stories and challenges” without a barrier to entry.