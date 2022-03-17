‘The Cycle: Frontier’ is now running its final free Beta

Upcoming first-person shooter (FPS) title The Cycle: Frontier is having its second and last Beta playtest before it releases later this year.

Developer Yager announced yesterday (March 16) that the game was having another Beta on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, which will run from now until April 4.

The Cycle: Frontier is set to release sometime in 2022 and features a blend of PvP, PvE and co-op multiplayer FPS gameplay. Players can be taken out by both beasts and each other, forcing them to lose all their loot.

More can be learned about the game – and its new Beta – from the official video below.

The second Beta for the game features new in-game activities on the game’s planet of Fortuna III, as laser drills can be called down to the surface to drill for resources, and three new faction campaigns will reward loot and help players through their first steps in the game.

New creature variations have also been added, and these more dangerous encounters will give the player better loot. The map design has also changed, as the areas of Bright Sands and Crescent Falls have been “revamped for better traversal”.

On top of that, there are general improvements to combat balance, enemy AI, loot and in-game tutorials.

“At your home base on Prospect Station, you can use your newfound resources to upgrade your gear and buy new equipment,” reads the Beta announcement.

“Increase your reputation with a variety of factions to unlock new combat options, and customize your loadout with the perfect tools. Your next drop to the surface is always just a couple of clicks away, and thanks to persistent maps and near-instant matchmaking, there’s always time for just one more game.”

Players can register for the Beta here on Steam, or here on the Epic Games Store (the EGS link leads to a 404 error page as of publication).

