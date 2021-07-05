‘The Dark Pictures Anthology’ has its fourth title ‘The Devil In Me’ leaked

The next game in developer Supermassive Games horror series The Dark Pictures Anthology has had its title revealed as The Devil In Me.

The reveal of The Devil In Me comes thanks to a trademark application on the Justia Trademarks website, which was filed on July 1 (thanks PCgamesN). The title is set to be the fourth installment in a series of eight proposed games.

The trademark was filed alongside a logo, which featured the usual The Dark Pictures Anthology skull and compass, along with stylised text for The Devil In Me, which featured an elongated V, with a magnifying glass at the point of the letter.

Little else is known about the title at this point, but given the release schedule of the previous games (Man Of Medan, Little Hope) and the upcoming House Of Ashes all falling in the third quarter of their respective release years, it would make sense if The Devil In Me followed suit.

Earlier this year Supermassive Games released a trailer for House Of Ashes during the Summer Games fest.

The trailer saw a series of soldiers descend into the subterranean House Of Ashes, where they are picked off one by one by a horrible bat-like creature who stalks them from the shadows.

House Of Ashes is currently set for release on October 22 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

