‘The Dark Pictures Anthology: House Of Ashes’ announced for 2021

The third instalment in The Dark Pictures Anthology franchise has been revealed and is scheduled to arrive in 2021.

Titled House Of Ashes, the upcoming horror game will feature actress Ashley Tisdale in a major role. The trailer clocks in at under a minute, and hints that the game will incorporate elements of Sumerian mythology.

It opens begins with army helicopters flying over a desert, as the narrator asks: “Do you believe in God? Well start believing. We are under attack by… I don’t know what. You wouldn’t believe me even if I tried.”

The clip then shows Tisdale covered in mud and blood as she navigates through a cave, and stumbles upon a statue that looks a lot like The Exorcist’s Pazuzu. The narrator then describes an ancient underworld in which the dead “live on dust, plagued by the demons of the underworld”.

Check out the trailer below.

While neither Supermassive Games nor Bandai Namco have released the official trailer yet. Instead. The game was revealed via a post-credits trailer at the end of the newly released Little Hope, captured and posted on YouTube by user RabidRetrospectGames.

House Of Ashes’ reveal follows in the footsteps of Little Hope, which was similarly revealed during the post-credits of the first Dark Pictures game, Man Of Medan. A release date for House Of Ashes has not been revealed, nor has the list of platforms it will be released on.

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope, which released on October 30, is currently available on PC, PS4 and Xbox One. In a two-star review of the game, NME’s Brittany Vincent called the game “a frustratingly bleak follow-up [to The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man Of Medan] that’s barely interactive”.