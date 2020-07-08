‘The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope’ has received a release date

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope has received a new release date after being delayed earlier this year.

The cinematic horror inspired game will be coming just in time for Halloween on October 30 on PC, PS4 and Xbox One. Initially the game was intended to hit systems this summer, however due to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic the release date was pushed back autumn to allow more time for the team to manage working from home.

Alongside the news of the new release date, further gameplay details have also been revealed and provide a look into how the game has involved since its predecessor, Man Of Medan.

In a PlayStation Blog, Pete Samuels, Series Director & Executive Producer, of developer Supermassive Games explained how feedback from the community has affected Little Hope. “The team has included context-sensitive icons for interacting with objects in the world and QTE alerts that tell players when one is coming and the action they need to perform.”

“We’ve also added a floating camera in some parts of the game to allow you to fully control your view of the spooky surroundings, together with a wider range of walk-speeds for the characters.”

Check out the new announcement trailer below:

Samuels also dived into the plot of the game, providing an outline of the events that will transpire in Little Hope: “Abandoned and all alone after their bus crashes in bad weather, four college students and their teacher become stranded in the isolated town of Little Hope. Trapped by a mysterious fog, they search desperately for a means of escape whilst terrifying visions from the past haunt them from the shadows.”

“After bearing witness to the town’s gruesome past, and the terrible events of 17th Century Witch trials, hellish beings pursue them relentlessly. Trapped in Little Hope they try to figure out the motivation of these demonic apparitions before the evil forces at work drags each of their souls to hell!”

The COVID-19 crisis has also affected many other games. Mafia: Definitive Edition stated yesterday (July 7) it would be releasing a month later due to the complications the situation has raised. Path Of Exile 2‘s beta has also been pushed to 2021 due to the pandemic as well.

Alternatively, Final Fantasy VII Remake producer Yoshinori Kitase has stated that despite the on-going pandemic that it won’t have a “big impact” on the development for Part II of the remake.