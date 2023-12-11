‘The Day Before’ launches to over 10,000 negative reviews

Controversial Steam release The Day Before has launched to over 10,000 negative reviews decrying the quality of the game.

The Day Before launched on December 7 following a series of delays. Throughout the pre-release period, the title has been accused of being an asset flip, with developer Fntastic disputing these claims.

“Please don’t accuse us of asset flip; that’s not true also. Our team worked day and night for five years to make our dream game a reality,” the developer said in a statement last week.

In the same statement, the developer wrote to people who “didn’t believe in us”, explaining that they “accept any kind of criticism and don’t hold a grudge.”

However, it was revealed last year that Fntastic were using unpaid volunteers to help develop the game, explaining that full-time volunteers are essentially considered paid workers, while part-time volunteers are given “cool rewards, participation certificates, and free codes” as compensation for their time on the game.

The Steam review for the title currently sit at ‘Mostly Negative’, with over 10,000 negative reviews complaining about the quality of the game.

One reviewer wrote that the developers “started working on the game The Day Before it came out. On the day it came out, we found that we had been scammed. On the day after it came out, we found Steam doesn’t care about what is on their store.”

Another reviewer explained that they’re “blown away by the level of scamming this game represents. Do not buy this game, you will be sorely disappointed.”

“I’m further blown away that Valve allows this sort of behaviour through their platform.”

Other reviews note a copious amount of crashes while performing various actions in the game, with one stating that the game crashed while they were firing their weapon.

