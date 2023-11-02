‘The Day Before’ delayed after developers assured no more delays

Upcoming massively multiplayer online game The Day Before has announced another delay after assuring fans there would be no more delays.

Sentiment towards The Day Before has had its highs and its lows across development. The game surged ahead of titles like Starfield to sit at the top of Steam‘s most wishlisted list, however, it courted controversy with footage revealed in February.

The Day Before was then compared to Call Of Duty, The Last Of Us and Tom Clancy’s The Division with fans accusing developer Fntastic of copying these three for inspiration.

This, alongside a number of delays and the admission of unpaid work of the game, has diminished faith in the final product. In April, Fntastic doubled down on the announcement that there would be “without any further delay” to the game so that it hits its November 10 launch date.

Unfortunately, The Day Before has been delayed again. As shown in its final trailer, the date for early access has been placed at December 7 on Steam. Check it out below:

The reveal of early access is also a new twist in the tale as the developer previously aimed for the entirety of The Day Before to be playable from day one.

“The game is in Early Access because this is our first huge game at Fntastic, and there may be unforeseen circumstances,” it explained in the game’s listing, continuing to say it will stay in early access for six to eight months and the price of $39 (£32) will increase with the full launch.

While comments on the trailer were less than complimentary towards what was shown, Fntastic had its own statement to share with fans.

“These past five years have been filled with sweat and blood. We’ve been through so much. But we want to thank you for standing by us. All of this is for you,” it said.

