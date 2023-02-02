‘The Day Before’ to release gameplay trailer later today despite trademark dispute

Fntastic has confirmed a ten-minute video of “raw gameplay footage” from The Day Before will be released later today (February 2) despite an ongoing trademark issue.

Last month, Fantastic delayed the release of The Day Before by 8 months, after allegedly failing to trademark the name of the game.

A planned gameplay reveal was also postponed while the developers looked into “finding out all the circumstances of the incident”.

However, the head moderator of The Day Before Discord has now announced that the gameplay reveal will take place today.

“Get ready to immerse yourself in a world of pure hype, as we unveil a 10-minute gameplay extravaganza, on our YouTube channel,” Levitate wrote. “Tune in tomorrow, for an experience like no other. Trust us, this is one reveal you won’t want to miss! Stay tuned for more updates and information.”

Despite nothing being advertised on Fntastic’s social media channels, the studio confirmed to PC Gamer that the video of “uncut” gameplay footage would be released at 6pm GMT today.

As it stands, Fantastic hasn’t shared any new footage of The Day Before since 2021.

Last month, Fntastic founders Eduard and Aisen Gotovtsev hit back at claims that their upcoming open-world survival game The Day Before is a scam, following numerous delays.

The game was originally due for release in June 2022, before being delayed until March 1, 2023 last year. It’s now set for release November 8.

In a statement, the Gotovtsevs said: “We’ve been creating the game for four years. All these years have been full of sweat and blood to make this game, and for many members of our team, it is unpleasant to hear such accusations.”

“We only believe in the final product. No matter what anyone says, you’ll see for yourself on November 10 this year,” continued the statement. “We hope that after the game’s success, we’ll give people faith that in this life, if you persevere toward a dream, it will come true, despite all the obstacles and doubts.”

