‘The Day Before’ is a post-apocalyptic MMO from ‘The Wild Eight’ dev

The Wild Eight developer Fntastic has announced a new post-apocalyptic open-world survival MMO called The Day Before.

The studio announced the upcoming game with a trailer that features five-minutes of in-game footage, showcasing the game’s third-person-shooter gameplay, alongside stealth, crafting and inventory mechanics.

The Day Before is set following a global pandemic where a zombie-like enemy called The Infected wreak havoc on what remains of the human race. Players will have to be on their toes as they explore cities to scavenge for survival items, such as bandages and weapons.

Advertisement

Along the way, players will run into other groups of hostile humans, as well as hordes of The Infected, incorporating both PvP and PvE elements. The clip also highlights the game’s HUD, which features three small gauges for temperature, energy and thirst. Players will have to monitor and maintain all three gauges throughout the game to survive.

Check out the gameplay reveal below.

The Day Before is currently in development and a release date has yet to be annocuned. However, the game is already has a stage page on Steam and can be wish-listed. “You wake up alone in a world you no longer remember, setting out to find answers and the resources to survive,” reads the game’s official description on Steam.

The Steam page also includes the game’s minimum and recommended requirements for PC. The game will reportedly require 75GB of available storage space for download, although it is currently unclear if the information listed are just placeholder details.

Advertisement

In other zombie game news, Valve recently released the uncut version of Left 4 Dead 2 in Germany, 11 years after the game launched. German players can now download a free DLC that will include all the cut content from the original game.