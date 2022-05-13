The ‘Dead Space’ remake has a January 2023 release date

The EA Motive remake of 2008’s Dead Space has finally been given a release date, and it’s right at the start of next year.

According to a press release from EA yesterday (May 12), the Dead Space remake will launch on January 27, 2023 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. This follows confirmation in March of an “early 2023” release window.

The announcement of Dead Space’s release date follows an hour-long developer stream that went into great detail about the art and design of the reboot. This is part of multiple streams from EA Motive as it aims to be open and responsive to fans, to make sure the remake is as true to the original as possible.

The Dead Space remake is being built “from the ground up” in EA’s own Frostbite engine, and aims to keep in line with the original’s vision whilst expanding audio, visual and combat opportunities.

Protagonist Isaac Clarke will once again be played by Gunner Wright. Whilst Clarke will remain silent during player control (minus efforts and grunts), the character will have a little more to say during story beats. Clarke remained silent throughout the whole of the 2008 original.

EA Motive’s open approach to the Dead Space reboot has already been seen by players, as last month the team shared changes it had made to weapon sound effects after fans sent feedback on how they sounded in a stream.

“Developing this remake has been a lot of fun for us at Motive, as we’re true fans of the franchise and want to treat it with the respect it deserves. It’s been equally exciting to see players’ reactions as we’re taking them on this development journey with us,” said Phillippe Ducharme, senior producer of Dead Space.

In other news, PlayStation boss Jim Ryan has angered employees after telling them to be respectful of “differences of opinion” regarding abortion rights.