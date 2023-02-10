‘The Division 2’ Season 11 delayed because Ubisoft is locked out of the game

Ubisoft has announced that the next season of The Division 2 has been delayed, due to an issue that’s preventing the developer from issuing server or client-side updates.

In a statement published yesterday (February 9), Ubisoft announced that while it was trying to fix a localisation issue that caused Season 11 to be delayed, it had unintentionally found another error that crashed the game’s build generation system.

“As a result, we cannot update the game until this system has been rebuilt,” shared Ubisoft.

Advertisement

“In the past, when a Season was delayed, we extended the previous Season’s activities,” explained Ubisoft. “Unfortunately, this is not possible in the current situation, as we are unable to make server or client side updates until the build generation is restored.”

While Ubisoft has been able to “restore critical aspects of the system” over the last four days, The Division 2 is currently down for unscheduled maintenance for roughly three hours, suggesting the issue may have been resolved.

The update’s patch notes make no reference to The Division 2‘s build generation issue, instead listing a number of fixes to improve the game’s stability.

“We deeply appreciate your understanding and patience and will share our in-game compensation plan details soon,” said the studio, adding that it will issue another update on the situation today (February 10).

It’s not the first time that Ubisoft has caused issues with its own games. Earlier in the month, it was reported that Ubisoft had broken Steam Deck compatibility in a number of its games – including The Division 2 – by releasing an update for its third-party launcher.

Advertisement

In other gaming news, Ubisoft has announced that it will be working with Northumbria Police to tackle “extreme cases” of toxicity in gaming.