‘The Division 2’ takes flak for missing Steam achievements

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 is the latest Ubisoft title to be available via Steam, but players aren’t entirely happy with the offering.

Most Steam titles come with achievements, a list of in-game goals and milestones that can be displayed as badges on your Steam profile.

However The Division 2 has been launched on Steam without any, which has annoyed some players as its Uplay version contains achievements.

Advertisement

“Ubisoft, if you can’t be bothered to implement basic Steam features into your game and instead release a lazy shortcut to your garbage launcher, don’t bother coming back. Also this game crashes more often than Warzone and that’s saying something,” said one review.

Another renames it “Tom Crashes The No Achievements 2”

As it stands, The Division 2 has a “mixed” rating on Steam, with the negative reviews mentioning constant crashes and issues with Ubisoft’s native launcher.

The Division 2 is now on Steam! 🍾🎉 If you're looking to grab it and are curious about the system requirements, we got you covered! 👉 https://t.co/2HTHtj2SUf pic.twitter.com/DOf5ATv7eH — Ubisoft Support (@UbisoftSupport) January 12, 2023

According to reports, The Division 2 won’t work on the Steam Deck either.

“At this moment, we’re unable to guarantee full compatibility between Ubisoft games/services and Steam Deck/SteamOS as well as confirm any updates related to that,” said the Ubisoft Support Twitter account. “If anything will change, we will share it via our social channels.”

Advertisement

In November, Ubisoft confirmed it would start making its games available on Steam for the first time since 2019.

However titles like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla also don’t come with achievements on Steam, because the game runs through Ubisoft’s own Connect launcher.

Overall, it’s not been a good week for Ubisoft. The company has delayed Skull & Bones once again and cancelled three unannounced games.

Ubisoft has also said it is “surprised” by the low commercial performance of Mario + Rabbids: Sparks Of Hope.

In a financial update released earlier this week (January 11), Ubisoft said it was “facing major challenges” amid “worsening economic conditions affecting consumer spending”.

“It is key to continue adapting our organisation, to further strengthen our execution and to ensure we both deliver amazing games to players as well as great value creation,” said Ubisoft co-founder and chief executive officer Yves Guillemot.

“The industry’s long-term prospects remain promising, and I am convinced Ubisoft is well positioned to benefit from this momentum thanks to the strength of our teams, brands, production capacity, technology and balance-sheet,” he added.

In other news, controversial Harry Potter game Hogwarts Legacy will feature the unpopular anti-piracy software Denuvo when it launches on PC.