‘The Division 2’ to receive update later this year

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 is set to receive an update later this year following the game’s supposed “last” patch in December.

That is according to the game’s Twitter account, which shared the news earlier today (February 13). “Today, we are thrilled to confirm that there will be additional content for The Division 2 released this year!,” reads the statement.

Today, we are thrilled to confirm that were will be additional content for The Division 2 released later this year! pic.twitter.com/LRlTwVZEtp — The Division 2 (@TheDivisionGame) February 12, 2021

“Some of you had noticed that Title Update 12 was originally meant to be the last major Title Update for The Division 2, but thanks to your continued support, we are now in teh early stages of development for fresh content to release later in 2021,” the statement continued.

The developers also noted that players will find out more about the update sooner rather than later: “While it is still too early to go into more details today, you won’t have to wait too long, as we will share more as soon as we can.”

Additionally, a fix for two major crashes in the game were touched upon. “An investigation into the crashes affecting many of you is ongoing with the highest priority, and we are also close to finding a fix for the missing volumetric fog and screen space reflections on PlayStation 5”. A date for both fixes has not been announced.

Title Update 12, which released in December last year, ushered in the fourth season of Warlords Of New York expansion, and was titled End Of Watch. It was planned to be the game’s final major update as the developers moved on to other projects.

Following the update’s release, Ubisoft confirmed in mid-January that it will be working on an open world Star Wars game.