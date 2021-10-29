‘The Division: Heartland’ quietly delayed by Ubisoft

Ubisoft has quietly delayed the upcoming free-to-play game The Division: Heartland.

While delays aren’t unusual in video games, especially for Ubisoft, and especially given the context of the Covid-19 pandemic affecting workers everywhere, delays can be a cause for concern. The last few years have seen consistent delays for Ubisoft games as the company deals with multiple abuse allegations across various branches.

This follows the Prince Of Persia: The Sands Of Time remake as another Ubisoft game to get delayed to the next fiscal year. Yesterday (October 28) saw an update confirming there was no update on the development of the Sands Of Time Remake, other than that the game is “still under way”.

The Division: Heartland‘s delay wasn’t announced publicly, however, and was instead found in Ubisoft’s latest quarterly earnings report (thanks, IGN).

Both the Prince Of Persia remake and The Division: Heartland were absent during this year’s Ubisoft Forward, which led many to speculate the games would be delayed beyond their originally intended launch date of no later than March 2022.

Now, both games have been delayed to the following fiscal year, meaning they should launch between April 2022 and March 2023, if there are no more delays.

The Division: Heartland was first announced back in May and will be a free-to-play title. This follows Ubisoft’s decision to move away from triple-A games to instead focus on “high-end free-to-play” titles.

The company announced that the upcoming Assassin’s Creed Infinity, a new direction for the series that may serve as the hub for future Assassin’s Creed titles, will not be free-to-play.

