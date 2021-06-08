‘The Division’, ‘Prince Of Persia’ to skip this month’s Ubisoft Forward

Publisher Ubisoft has revealed that The Division franchise and the Prince Of Persia: Sands Of Time Remake won’t appear at this month’s Ubisoft Forward event.

Yesterday (June 7), in a new statement on the official Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Twitter account, the publisher noted that the event will not feature any updates about The Division 2 and upcoming The Division: Heartland. Ubisoft noted that the development teams are still “hard at work [on] new content” and will “[share] more when we can”.

Agents, We wanted to share with you some information regarding the upcoming #UbiForward. Stay tuned for future updates on the Tom Clancy’s The Division and don’t forget to sign-up for Heartland’s early test phases! >> https://t.co/CWcHgAesMX pic.twitter.com/vcy5GKUqlr — The Division 2 (@TheDivisionGame) June 7, 2021

Advertisement

Soon after the announcement went live, Palle Hoffstein, a producer at Ubisoft Massive, which helms The Division 2, reacted to the news on Twitter. “We’re disappointed too,” he wrote. “But we need to be sure we’re ready to make any big announcements. We’re not there today.”

That same day, Ubisoft also revealed that the much-delayed Prince Of Persia: Sands Of Time Remake will not appear at Ubisoft Forward either. The company noted that while they are “making great progress” on the reboot, it is currently “not ready to share any additional information just yet”.

The statement also seemingly confirmed that Prince Of Persia: Sands Of Time Remake will only be released next year. The game had initially been announced at Ubisoft Forward 2020 with a January 2021 release date, but was later delayed indefinitely this February.

A message from the Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake dev team: pic.twitter.com/3B8tgUGkwl — Prince of Persia (@princeofpersia) June 7, 2021

Ubisoft Forward, which is set to be held on June 12, will reportedly showcase other upcoming Ubisoft games such as Rainbow Six Extraction and Far Cry 6, as well as new content for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Watch Dogs: Legion.

Advertisement

In other gaming news, Mythic Games is gearing up to launch a Rainbow Six Siege board game Kickstarter project. The company has described 6:Siege – The Board Game as a tactical 1-on-1 shooter with miniatures based on Rainbow Six Siege.