The DualSense Edge is a new “ultra-customisable controller” for PS5

Sony has revealed a new PS5 controller at Gamescom, as the DualSense Edge aims to be the console’s “ultra-customisable controller.”

This new wireless PS5 controller will let players create custom controls, and change the layout to benefit their playstyle.

Buttons can be remapped, specific button inputs can be deactivated, and stick sensitivity and dead zones (distance a stick moves before the game picks it up) can all be changed. The triggers can also have their own travel distance and dead zones edited, which Sony says can help across multiple genres.

Check out the DualSense Edge reveal trailer from Sony below.

“For example, you can manually reduce travel distance of the triggers for faster inputs in competitive FPS games or reduce the dead zone for precise throttle control in racing games.”

Settings for different genres or specific games can also be saved and swapped between on the fly, making precise controls that much easier. The dedicated Fn button also opens up an on-controller interface that lets you swap these profiles, change volume levels and more on the fly.

There are also two back buttons, with these and the front sticks coming with swappable caps for comfort and precision.

“The DualSense Edge wireless controller retains the signature comfort and immersive experience of the DualSense wireless controller when playing supported games, including haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, built-in microphone, motion controls, and more.” adds the PlayStation.Blog post.

The DualSense Edge currently doesn’t have a release date or launch timing from Sony.

