‘The Elder Scrolls Online’ announces ‘High Isle’ expansion and card game

The Elder Scrolls Online has revealed High Isle as the name of its next big chapter update, which will launch as part of the year-long Legacy of the Bretons story.

The Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle will launch on June 6, and will offer around 30 hours of “unique story content”.

“In this new chapter, you have the opportunity to dive deep into the Breton’s ancient home and experience a noble chivalric society on the brink of war,” reads The Elder Scrolls Online‘s announcement page.

Advertisement

The expansion will include a new zone set on the islands of High Isle and Amenos, and feature “a complex main storyline of politics, honour and intrigue.”

There will also be a new 12-player trial called Dreadsail Reef and a host of new delves, dungeons, bosses and side quests. Furthermore, fans can expect to meet two new companions called Ember and Isobel, a new world event called Fissures, and various “updates and quality of life improvements”.

In one of the bigger pieces of content arriving with High Isle, an “in-game collectible card game” called Tales of Tribute will also arrive in The Elder Scrolls Online.

“Challenge players and characters, explore the new storyline, and rise through the ranks to earn various rewards,” teased Bethesda on Twitter.

Outside of the major High Isle chapter, there’s also plans for another three DLC (downloadable content) releases spread throughout 2022. While two are yet to be announced and are set for the latter half of 2022, the first one – called Ascending Tide – will launch on March 14 for PC and March 29 for Xbox and PlayStation platforms.

Advertisement

In other news, Vampire Survivors patch notes have confirmed plans for upcoming Mac and Linux launches, as well as an item that makes fun of NFTs.