The Elder Scrolls Online will get its next chapter on June 1, Bethesda and Zenimax have confirmed.

The new chapter is part of a year-long campaign for the game called The Gates of Oblivion. This new story will see players going up against the Daedric Prince Mehrunes Dagon, 800 years before the events of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion.

A trailer for the expansion is available below:

The first part of the Gates of Oblivion comes in the form of the Flames of Ambition DLC which adds two new PvE dungeon, The Cauldron and the Black Drake Villa.

This will be followed be a new chapter on June 1. The Elder Scrolls Online’s main site has a full rundown of all the content available.

Blackwood will add a new zone to explore, which features Niben Forest, Blackwood Bog and the city of Leyawiin, the latter of which featured in Oblivion.

There are a wealth of additions promised in Blackwood including a Companion system that will let players recruit an NPC as a party member, who will come “complete with their own stories and character”.

Blackwood will provide players access to a new main storyline, which will feature over 30 hours of content. There is also a new 12-player trial called Rockgrove, as well as new delves, public dungeons, world bosses and new events which see portals to Oblivion open up around Tamriel.

The roadmap promises that there will be a DLC dungeon pack to come in the third quarter of the year, as well as a story zone DLC in late 2021.

Fans of the single-player instalments will have to wait a while for any updates, as a senior VP of marketing for Bethesda said that news of The Elder Scrolls VI won’t come until ““years from now”.

Despite this, the official Elder Scrolls Twitter account posted a cryptic image on New Years Day which many think hints at the setting for the next game.