‘The Elder Scrolls VI’ is years away, according to Bethesda’s Pete Hines

The game will apparently only arrive after ‘Starfield’

By Puah Ziwei
Elder Scrolls V Skyrim Elder Scrolls VI Starfield
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. Credit: Bethesda

It’s been nearly two years since Bethesda announced The Elder Scrolls VI at E3 2018, but it seems like fans will have to wait a lot longer for more information on the much-anticipated sequel.

According to Pete Hines, Bethesda senior VP of marketing and communications, more details on the upcoming title will only come “years from now”, he wrote on Twitter in response to a fan’s enquiries.

Hines also noted that The Elder Scrolls VI will only be released after the launch of another forthcoming Bethesda title, Starfield. “It’s after Starfield, which you pretty much know nothing about. So if you’re coming at me for details now and not years from now, I’m failing to properly manage your expectations,” he wrote.

Check out the tweet below.

Much like The Elder Scrolls VI, Starfield was also teased at E3 2018. The latter is Bethesda Game Studio’s first new franchise in 25 years and will be a “space epic”, although little information on either game has been revealed since. Hines later added that more information regarding Starfield will arrive “someday”.

The last major Bethesda Game Studio title was Fallout 76, which launched in 2018. Earlier this year, the game received a large revamp with the Wastelanders expansion. It brought back human NPCs to the game, updated the main campaign and added new gear, choices and game optimisations.

Doom Eternal, which was published by Bethesda, is set to receive its first major update. Over the weekend, developer id Software detailed the changes, which included “a host of optimizations, new event content, bug fixes and more”.

