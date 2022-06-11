‘The Entropy Centre’ is a first-person puzzle game with heavy ‘Portal’ vibes

Portal-style first-person puzzle shooter The Entropy Centre has been announced during the GamesRadar Future Games Show livestream.

While players won’t be thinking with portals, they’ll be using some kind of energy beam gun to manipulate objects and time as they progress through the game’s interior space-station environments. The game also seems to feature some degree of destructible objects. Akin to Portal, it doesn’t appear to feature traditional first-person shooting combat, although there may be some hostile enemies to contest with.

The game is currently available on wishlist on Steam, with its description reading: “Think in reverse. Outsmart the impossible. A mind-bending first-person adventure where you solve ingenious and complex puzzles by rewinding objects through time.”

The Entropy Centre comes from developer Stubby Games and is the studio’s debut title. Publisher Playstack is also behind the game, most recently known for 2021’s Soulslike title Mortal Shell.

Mortal Shell received a fair three out of five-star review from NME, which reads; “Once Mortal Shell gets into its stride, its dynamic combat and unfussy upgrade systems start to shine. But lack of variety and reluctance to depart from the Dark Souls formula ensure that it never truly inspires.”

Last month, a fan “demake” project of Portal that runs on Nintendo 64 hardware was released online, although according to its creator James Lambert there’s still work left to be done on it.

The Entropy Centre is set for release on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC later this year. At the time of publication there is no word of a Switch version.

