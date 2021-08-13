The Epic Games Store has announced its next free games

The Epic Games Store has confirmed its next free games, Yooka-Laylee and Void Bastards.

3D platformer and strategy roguelike shooter Void Bastards will be available to download for free from the Epic Games Store starting on August 19, replacing space sim adventure Rebel Galaxy, unusually just the one free game available this week.

First released in 2017, Yooka-Laylee was a 3D platformer funded through Kickstarter and developed by Playtonic Games, a studio formed of ex-Rare developers. The aim was to create a new game similar to the 3D platformers of the Nintendo 64 era that Rare used to make, most notably Banjo-Kazooie.

The game stars chameleon Yooka and bat Laylee on a quest to retrieve pages of a magical book from an evil corporation. It later spawned spin-off Yooka-Laylee And The Impossible Lair, which changed the gameplay to a 2D platformer reminiscent of the Donkey Kong Country series.

First released in 2019, Void Bastards was developed by Australian studio Blue Manchu and is a hybrid of a science-fiction first-person shooter and roguelike elements in a comic book aesthetic that takes inspiration from 2000 AD.

The game revolves around the player, one of many replaceable prisoners, infiltrating other ships, fighting enemies and salvaging materials to repair their own ship. If a player dies, another prisoner takes over, but due to the roguelike structure, ships are all procedurally generated.

Permadeath also means the player loses all ammunition, fuel and food, though they will retain weapon and gadget upgrades, as well as objective progress.

Elsewhere, Bethesda has confirmed its schedule for QuakeCon 2021, and although since amended, there may be a reveal of a “revitalised” Quake. Confirmed to appear at the event is the likes of Deathloop, Fallout 76 and The Elder Scrolls Online.