The Epic Games Store’s next free game has been announced

The Epic Games Store’s next free game will be Aven Colony, which will be available from November 4 to November 11.

Aven Colony will be free on the Epic Games Store when it replaces DARQ: Complete Edition. It’s a city-building colony simulator where players will have to build a new home for humanity on Aven Prime. This alien planet is filled with deserts, tundras, and wetlands. Players will start the game with small colonies that will develop into sprawling cities, however there are plenty of challenges to overcome to keep your settlement booming.

The game’s store page provides more details as it says you can “build a new home for humanity on a world with a low-oxygen atmosphere, extreme electrical storms, shard storms, dust devils, deadly toxic gas eruptions from geothermal vents, and days so long they have their own seasons. Explore a variety of biomes, from the lush wetlands environment to the much less habitable desert and arctic.”

Plenty of lifeforms native to the new world will cause difficulty for players’ colonies as well. Giant sandworms, deadly plague spores, and a fungal infection called the creep can cause severe disruption to survival plans.

However, it’s not just wildlife causing trouble: “Settling a new world can be stressful. As a new Colony Governor, you’ll need to work overtime to help your colonists deal with their new environment. Using the 12 distinct ‘overlay’ modes, you can manage your colony’s Crops, Citizens, Happiness, Crime, Air, Electricity, Employment, Resources, Commute, Structures, Drones, and Water. Earn the respect of your colonists, and rise in rank from Colony Governor to Expedition President!”

