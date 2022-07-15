The European My Nintendo Store is down for maintenance

The European My Nintendo Store is currently down for maintenance, with the outage reported to last a “few weeks”.

A message on several different European versions of the My Nintendo Store says it is “currently unavailable due to maintenance that will take a few weeks.” This means that players are unable to browse, pre-order, or make purchases using the catalogue.

The UK and US versions are currently unaffected.

Last month, the US version of the My Nintendo Store was taken offline following a high number of people attempting to pre-order Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

Taking to Twitter, Nintendo wrote: “We apologise for any inconvenience that you may be experiencing while attempting to pre-order the #XenobladeChronicles3 Special Edition. The My Nintendo Store is experiencing a high volume of traffic and we appreciate your patience while we look into the issue.”

We recognize that many have been unable to pre-order the #XenobladeChronicles3 Special Edition today on My Nintendo Store, and we sincerely apologize for this inconvenience. We are continuing to investigate and work toward a resolution of the issue. — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 9, 2022

With European pre-orders of the Special Edition title set to launch before the end of the month, some fans are speculating Nintendo is improving the store to ensure the same thing doesn’t happen again.

However, others are worried the store will remain offline until after Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is released.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is set to launch July 29 after being brought forward from September.

Late last month, Nintendo gave fans an in-depth look at Xenoblade Chronicles 3 via a dedicated direct presentation, as well as announcing details of an expansion pack.

The latest entry in the RPG series connects to the two previous mainline Xenoblade Chronicles games, and “invites players to embark on an epic adventure with ‘life’ as its central theme.”