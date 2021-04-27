The final ‘Resident Evil Village’ demo has been extended by a week

Capcom has announced the extension of its final gameplay demo for the upcoming Resident Evil Village.

Following fan requests to extend the final demo for Resident Evil Village after a mere eight-hour window to play on PS5, Capcom has announced that the final demo will now be available for a full week.

We've heard your feedback and are extending the availability period for the final 60-minute multi-platform #REVillage demo. The original 24-hour window starting 5PM PDT May 1 (1AM BST May 2) has been increased by a week, and now ends at the same times on May 9 PDT (May 10 BST). pic.twitter.com/8VKEU8bMnu — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) April 26, 2021

However, the demo will only last 60 minutes. Players will be able to play thought the 60-minute level as many times as they want throughout the week of the demo’s availability.

Resident Evil Village‘s final demo will combine the two PS5 Castle and Village levels into one 60-minute demo. It will run from May 2 at 1AM BST until May 10 at 1AM BST.

Most recently, it was revealed that the game includes a special easter egg that references a comic quote from Resident Evil IV, leading to speculation regarding a link between the two games.

The easter egg is triggered by visiting the Duke’s Emporium and speaking with the resident vendor. When addressed, he will quote the phrase “What’re ya buying?” in a manner that references his counterpart in Resident Evil IV.

The vendor will then comment that an “old friend” used to say it, suggesting a link to both games, although this has yet to be confirmed by Capcom.

Capcom also recently released the output resolution and expected framerate for Resident Evil Village across all consoles. Both the PS5 and Xbox Series X will be able to run the game in native 4K HDR in 60FPS as standard. Ray-tracing in 4K is also supported on both consoles when playing with Graphics mode.

Resident Evil Village is scheduled to release on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Google Stadia on May 7.