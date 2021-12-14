The final ‘Spiritfarer’ update is now live and features two new characters

Thunder Lotus Games has released the final update for Spiritfarer which features characters Jackie and Daria.

The third and final update for the cosy management game about dying is now available to download on PC and consoles. The update features two new spirits, Jackie the hyena and Dario the bat, as well as a new island to explore.

The synopsis for this content patch reads: “After uncovering the Mist near Oxbury, you’ll receive a letter from Jackie asking for help at Overbrook. You’ll be working towards improving the living condition of the patients by using a mystical Vending Machine, then going on a musical journey in Daria‘s subconscious through her Mind Palace.”

A new station upgrade will also be included called the Beehive, along with a new event named Mind Palace, new recipes, and more.

In addition to the final content drop, Thunder Lotus has also released the Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition. “In the spirit of the game, we decided to celebrate this departure from the project by re-releasing it under a new and, most of all, complete Edition,” the developer said.

The Farewell Edition is a free update for the base game that provides all previous content updates including the latest Jackie and Daria patch.

The developer also shared that as of yesterday (December 13), the title has sold one million copies worldwide since launching in August 2020. Spiritfarer is now available for PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

In other news, Sony has announced that the PlayStation 5 will be getting new console covers and DualSense colours next year. The newest colours include Nova Pink, Starlight Blue, and Galactic Purple, adding to the previously released Cosmic Red and Midnight Black controller. The new colours will launch in January 2022.