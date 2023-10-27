‘The Finals’ beta so successful that game has started to hit maximum number of players

Upcoming free-to-play shooter The Finals is off to a flying start in its latest beta, with its developer having to add a temporary feature to process the number of players.

The Finals is set 75 years in the future where the virtual game show of the same name is an opportunity for nobodies to compete against each other for fame and fortune.

Cashout is its core mode (teams of three players try to find cashboxes scattered across the area and deposit them in vaults). The team with the most cash banked at the end of the rounds wins.

The beta added a new map as well as a new “combat-focused” Bank-It mode that pits four teams against each other for coins in order to be the richest team at the end of the match.

While it’s not known how many people are playing The Finals on PS5 or the Xbox Series consoles, SteamDB showed that the game has hit a new peak player count this week.

According to its data, almost 140,000 people were playing The Finals on PC at about 12pm BST today (October 27).

🛠️ Contestants! We're working on expanding our OPEN BETA capacity, here is an update from the team 🛠️ pic.twitter.com/gDjIt03lyu — THE FINALS (@reachthefinals) October 27, 2023

In response, Embark Studios thanked the community for their support and announced that there will be a temporary login queue in order to ensure the stability of the game.

If the trend continues, this statistic could be surpassed over the weekend as more and more people are freed up out of school and work.

The Finals is playable in its open beta for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S until November 5.

