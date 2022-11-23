The first batch of ‘Pokémon’ Squishmallows have been released

The Pokémon Company’s collaboration with Squishmallows sees the pocket monsters being turned into plush toys which are now available.

The Pokémon Centre’s online stores have begun stocking the plush Pikachu and Gengar toys, and items are limited to one per customer.

The plush toys will be available in physical outlets around the world at a later date but for now, the online store is the only place to get them. At the time of writing, none were left in stock after only going on sale last night (November 22). It’s unclear whether or not these will be restocked.

Advertisement

The first release contains the series’ legacy Pokémon Pikachu and Gengar, but a second release that will include Snorlax is coming at some point in 2023.

The Squishmallows were released days after the launch of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet last week (November 18). The release saw the arrival of the 1000th Pokémon, Gholdengo, which is made of gold coins. In the game, its pre-evolution Gimmighoul requires 999 Gimmighoul Coins which can be collected from the open world before it will evolve into Gholdengo.

It’s not the only new Pokémon to join the series. Greavard, the haunted ghost-type dog, Bellibolt, the electric frog with strangely-positioned eyes and Wiglett, the beach-dwelling distant relative of Diglett, have all been added to the Pokédex, which now has 1,008 Pokémon.

In other news, a console version of Valorant may be in the works. While the multiplayer shooter launched as a PC exclusive in 2020, recent job listings at developer Riot Games reveal the company is developing “a vision for combat in Valorant on consoles.”

The job listings add that applicants will refine “features, modes and systems to help bring console game products to market.”