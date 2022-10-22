The first double XP weekend for ‘Overwatch 2’ is live now

There’s a double XP weekend happening right now in Overwatch 2, the first of three planned events intended as an apology for the game’s troubled launch.

The game’s first double XP weekend is live right now, and will run until 7PM BST on October 24. The event will reward players with double XP, to level their way up through the game’s somewhat controversial battle pass. The double XP will only be awarded for match completions, however.

If you don’t have time for Overwatch 2 this weekend, don’t fret. The next double XP weekend is just around the corner, running from October 28 to October 31. If that doesn’t work for you, there’s a longer wait for the third and final apology event which runs from November 24 to November 28. As with this weekend’s event, they will begin and end at the same time – 7PM BST.

Advertisement

The double XP weekend leads quite nicely into the game’s first seasonal event, Junkenstein’s Revenge: Wrath of the Bride, which starts on October 25 and brings a new four-player PvE mode as well as seasonal skins.

Overwatch 2 developer Blizzard previously announced that it would be running three double XP events as an apology for the game’s remarkably rocky launch. Since the game first released on October 4, it has been plagued with issues – from DDoS attacks preventing players from logging into the game in the first few days after launch to Blizzard having to temporarily disable multiple heroes in order to address bugs in the game. Players have also complained about both the game’s monetisation model as well as its mobile verification system.

The developer has had to do quite a bit of apologising as it works to stablise the game. Blizzard is also offering players freebies as a way of making amends, offering them a free weapon charm and legendary skin. Anyone who logs into the game between October 25 and the end of season one will receive a brand new Cursed Captain Reaper legendary skin as well as a health pack weapon charm.

In other gaming news, Two Point Campus’ Halloween update is now live, adding a new challenge mode to the game.