The first two ‘Elder Scrolls’ games are coming to Steam for the first time

Bethesda has shared that as it migrates away from its Bethesda Launcher, it will make several games – including The Elder Scrolls: Arena and Daggerfall – available on Steam for the first time.

Back in February, Bethesda announced that it would be retiring its own launcher and moving all of the platform’s games to Steam.

While several of the platform’s biggest games – such as Fallout 76 – were confirmed to be included in the move, a recent update from Bethesda has revealed that several more games will be brought over to Steam.

Advertisement

This includes The Elder Scrolls: Daggerfall and The Elder Scrolls: Arena, the first two games released in the series that went on to include Oblivion and Skyrim. These games have previously never been available on Steam and will be making their appearance on Valve‘s storefront for the first time.

Besides the ’90s Elder Scrolls titles, the Bethesda Launcher’s closure also means that the mod-friendly Creation Kits for Fallout 4, Skyrim Special Edition and Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory will be brought to Steam.

As it stands, the games aren’t available on Steam just yet – though it’s likely they will appear in either April or May. Bethesda has shared that it aims to begin the migration to Steam in April, and then shut down the company’s launcher entirely in May.

“Until May, you will still be able to access and play your games on the Bethesda.net Launcher, but we suggest that you start the migration process as soon as it’s available,” explained Bethesda.

As Fallout 76 is the largest game to be affected by the closure of the Bethesda Launcher, the company has shared a full article dedicated to explaining how the game will be migrated to Steam.

Advertisement

In other news, vehicles have been disabled in Warzone due to a bug that was allowing players to reach inaccessible areas.