The ‘Fortnite’ Chapter 3 trailer has been spotted on TikTok

It looks like the cinematic trailer for Fortnite Chapter 3 has been shared early on TikTok.

According to a prolific Fortnite leaker, freddythefox_YT, they have spotted an advertisement for the free-to-play battle royale game which seems to show an unreleased trailer for Chapter 3.

The trailer, which freddythefox_YT also shared on twitter, is around 30 seconds long and shows several Fortnite characters walking up a hill together until an explosion occurs. The next scene shows a character in the sea, while the game’s map is sticking out of the water.

There seems to be some sort of celestial elements in Chapter 3, because as the portal in the sky closes, the map flips vertically onto its side, suggesting that in a Fortnite players will get to experience a new map very soon.

Many fans of the battle royale suspect that Chapter 3 will reintroduce Fornite‘s original map from when the game took off in popularity, but nothing has been confirmed at this time.

Epic Games has yet to officially release the Chapter 3 trailer but due to the fact that advertisements have started appearing on TikTok, players could possibly get a real look quite soon.

Elsewhere, some Fortnite dataminers have reported that Epic Games has been contacting them and requested them to not leak details ahead of the Chapter 3 release.

“We realize why this is an important concern for them and have provided suggestions on how to make their idea work in a good way,” said Shiina, a Fortnite leaker on twitter.

It’s unclear when exactly Fortnite Chapter 3 will launch, but since Chapter 2 is ending soon, Epic Games could officially announce the date within the month.

