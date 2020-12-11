The Game Awards 2020: the complete list of winners

Geoff Keighley’s The Game Awards is back with its seventh annual ceremony, held virtually for the first time due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Naughty Dog’s The Last Of Us Part II was the night’s biggest winner, leading the pack with seven wins across ten different across 10 different categories. Other games that clinched multiple awards includes indie studio Supergiant Games’ Hades, Sucker Punch’s Ghost Of Tsushima, Square Enix’s Final Fantasy VII Remake and viral mobile game Among Us.
Popular titles such as Phasmophobia, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2, Animal Crossing: New Horizons and more. Check out the full list of winners at The Game Awards 2020 below:
Game Of The Year
- WINNER: The Last Of Us Part II
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Doom Eternal
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Ghost Of Tsushima
- Hades
Best Narrative
- WINNER: The Last Of Us Part II
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Ghost Of Tsushima
- Hades
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
Best Game Direction
- WINNER: The Last Of Us Part II
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Ghost Of Tsushima
- Hades
- Half-Life: Alyx
Best Art Direction
- WINNER: Ghost Of Tsushima
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- The Last Of Us Part II
- Hades
- Ori And The Will Of The Wisps
Best Score And Music
- WINNER: Nobuo Uematsu, Masashi Hamauzu, and Mitsuto Suzuki for Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Mick Gordon for Doom Eternal
- Darren Korb for Hades
- Gareth Coker for Ori And The Will Of The Wisps
- Gustavo Santaolalla and Mac Quayle for The Last Of Us Part II
Best Audio Design
- WINNER: The Last Of Us Part II
- Ghost Of Tsushima
- Doom Eternal
- Resident Evil 3
- Half-Life: Alyx
Best Ongoing
- WINNER: No Man’s Sky
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Call Of Duty: Warzone
- Fortnite
Best Indie
- WINNER: Hades
- Carrion
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Spelunky 2
- Spiritfarer
Best Action
- WINNER: Hades
- Streets Of Rage 4
- Doom Eternal
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Nioh 2
Best Action/Adventure
- WINNER: The Last Of Us Part II
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- Ori And The Will Of The Wisps
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla
- Ghost Of Tsushima
Best Role Playing
- WINNER: Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Yakuza: Like A Dragon
- Persona 5 Royal
- Genshin Impact
- Wasteland 3
Best Fighting
- WINNER: Mortal Kombat 11: Ultimate Edition
- One-Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows
- Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[cl-r]
- Street Fighter V: Champion Edition
- Granblue Fantasy Versus
Best Sim/Strategy
- WINNER: Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020
- XCOM: Chimera Squad
- Crusader Kings III
- Desperados III
- Gears Tactics
Best Multiplayer
- WINNER: Among Us
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Call Of Duty: Warzone
- Valorant
Best Performance
- WINNER: Laura Bailey as Abby in The Last of Us Part II
- Nadji Jeter as Miles Morales in Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Ashley Johnson as Ellie in The Last of Us Part II
- Daisuke Tsuji as Jin Sakai in Ghost of Tsushima
- Logan Cunningham as Hades in Hades
Best Sports/Racing
- WINNER: Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2
- Dirt 5
- FIFA 21
- F1 2020
- NBA 2K21
Best Family
- WINNER: Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Minecraft Dungeons
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time
- Paper Mario: The Origami King
- Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit
Best Debut Game
- WINNER: Phasmophobia
- Raji: An Ancient Epic
- Mortal Shell
- Carrion
- Röki
Best Mobile Game
- WINNER: Among Us
- Legends Of Runeterra
- Call Of Duty: Mobile
- Pokémon Café Mix
- Genshin Impact
Best VR/AR
- WINNER: Half-Life: Alyx
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
- Star Wars: Squadrons
- Iron Man VR
- Dreams
Best Community Support
- WINNER: Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Apex Legends
- No Man’s Sky
- Destiny 2
- Valorant
- Fortnite
Innovation In Accessibility
- WINNER: The Last Of Us Part II
- Grounded
- Hyperdot
- Watch Dogs Legion
- Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla
Games For Impact
- WINNER: Tell Me Why
- If Found…
- Spiritfarer
- Kentucky Route Zero
- Through The Darkest Of Times
Player’s Voice
- WINNER: Ghost Of Tsushima
- The Last Of Us Part II
- Doom Eternal
- Hades
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Most Anticipated Game
- WINNER: Elden Ring
- God Of War sequel
- Halo Infinite
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Resident Evil Village
- The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild sequel