The Game Awards 2020: the complete list of winners

Geoff Keighley’s The Game Awards is back with its seventh annual ceremony, held virtually for the first time due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Naughty Dog’s The Last Of Us Part II was the night’s biggest winner, leading the pack with seven wins across ten different across 10 different categories. Other games that clinched multiple awards includes indie studio Supergiant Games’ Hades, Sucker Punch’s Ghost Of Tsushima, Square Enix’s Final Fantasy VII Remake and viral mobile game Among Us.

Popular titles such as Phasmophobia, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2, Animal Crossing: New Horizons and more. Check out the full list of winners at The Game Awards 2020 below:

Game Of The Year

WINNER: The Last Of Us Part II

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Doom Eternal

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Ghost Of Tsushima

Hades

Best Narrative

WINNER: The Last Of Us Part II

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Ghost Of Tsushima

Hades

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim

Best Game Direction

WINNER: The Last Of Us Part II

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Ghost Of Tsushima

Hades

Half-Life: Alyx

Best Art Direction

WINNER: Ghost Of Tsushima

Final Fantasy VII Remake

The Last Of Us Part II

Hades

Ori And The Will Of The Wisps

Best Score And Music

WINNER: Nobuo Uematsu, Masashi Hamauzu, and Mitsuto Suzuki for Final Fantasy VII Remake

Mick Gordon for Doom Eternal

Darren Korb for Hades

Gareth Coker for Ori And The Will Of The Wisps

Gustavo Santaolalla and Mac Quayle for The Last Of Us Part II

Best Audio Design

WINNER: The Last Of Us Part II

Ghost Of Tsushima

Doom Eternal

Resident Evil 3

Half-Life: Alyx

Best Ongoing

WINNER: No Man’s Sky

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Call Of Duty: Warzone

Fortnite

Best Indie

WINNER: Hades

Carrion

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Spelunky 2

Spiritfarer

Best Action

WINNER: Hades

Streets Of Rage 4

Doom Eternal

Half-Life: Alyx

Nioh 2

Best Action/Adventure

WINNER: The Last Of Us Part II

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Ori And The Will Of The Wisps

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla

Ghost Of Tsushima

Best Role Playing

WINNER: Final Fantasy VII Remake

Yakuza: Like A Dragon

Persona 5 Royal

Genshin Impact

Wasteland 3

Best Fighting

WINNER: Mortal Kombat 11: Ultimate Edition

One-Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows

Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[cl-r]

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition

Granblue Fantasy Versus

Best Sim/Strategy

WINNER: Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020

XCOM: Chimera Squad

Crusader Kings III

Desperados III

Gears Tactics

Best Multiplayer

WINNER: Among Us

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Call Of Duty: Warzone

Valorant

Best Performance

WINNER: Laura Bailey as Abby in The Last of Us Part II

Nadji Jeter as Miles Morales in Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Ashley Johnson as Ellie in The Last of Us Part II

Daisuke Tsuji as Jin Sakai in Ghost of Tsushima

Logan Cunningham as Hades in Hades

Best Sports/Racing

WINNER: Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2

Dirt 5

FIFA 21

F1 2020

NBA 2K21

Best Family

WINNER: Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Minecraft Dungeons

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time

Paper Mario: The Origami King

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit

Best Debut Game

WINNER: Phasmophobia

Raji: An Ancient Epic

Mortal Shell

Carrion

Röki

Best Mobile Game

WINNER: Among Us

Legends Of Runeterra

Call Of Duty: Mobile

Pokémon Café Mix

Genshin Impact

Best VR/AR

WINNER: Half-Life: Alyx

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners

Star Wars: Squadrons

Iron Man VR

Dreams

Best Community Support

WINNER: Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Apex Legends

No Man’s Sky

Destiny 2

Valorant

Fortnite

Innovation In Accessibility

WINNER: The Last Of Us Part II

Grounded

Hyperdot

Watch Dogs Legion

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla

Games For Impact

WINNER: Tell Me Why

If Found…

Spiritfarer

Kentucky Route Zero

Through The Darkest Of Times

Player’s Voice

WINNER: Ghost Of Tsushima

The Last Of Us Part II

Doom Eternal

Hades

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Most Anticipated Game