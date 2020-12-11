News Gaming News

The Game Awards 2020: the complete list of winners

‘The Last Of Us Part II’, ‘Hades’, ‘Ghost Of Tsushima’ and more clinched awards

By Puah Ziwei
The Last Of Us Part II
The Last Of Us Part II. Credit: Naughty Dog

Geoff Keighley’s The Game Awards is back with its seventh annual ceremony, held virtually for the first time due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Naughty Dog’s The Last Of Us Part II was the night’s biggest winner, leading the pack with seven wins across ten different across 10 different categories. Other games that clinched multiple awards includes indie studio Supergiant GamesHades, Sucker Punch’s Ghost Of Tsushima, Square Enix’s Final Fantasy VII Remake and viral mobile game Among Us.

Popular titles such as Phasmophobia, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2, Animal Crossing: New Horizons and more. Check out the full list of winners at The Game Awards 2020 below:

Game Of The Year

Ellie faces Nora
The Last Of Us Part II. Credit: Naughty Dog

  • WINNER: The Last Of Us Part II
  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  • Doom Eternal
  • Final Fantasy VII Remake
  • Ghost Of Tsushima
  • Hades

Best Narrative

  • WINNER: The Last Of Us Part II
  • Final Fantasy VII Remake
  • Ghost Of Tsushima
  • Hades
  • 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim

Best Game Direction

  • WINNER: The Last Of Us Part II
  • Final Fantasy VII Remake
  • Ghost Of Tsushima
  • Hades
  • Half-Life: Alyx

Best Art Direction

  • WINNER: Ghost Of Tsushima
  • Final Fantasy VII Remake
  • The Last Of Us Part II
  • Hades
  • Ori And The Will Of The Wisps

Best Score And Music

FFVII Remake
Final Fantasy VII Remake. Credit: Square Enix

  • WINNER: Nobuo Uematsu, Masashi Hamauzu, and Mitsuto Suzuki for Final Fantasy VII Remake
  • Mick Gordon for Doom Eternal
  • Darren Korb for Hades
  • Gareth Coker for Ori And The Will Of The Wisps
  • Gustavo Santaolalla and Mac Quayle for The Last Of Us Part II

Best Audio Design

The Last Of Us
The Last Of Us: Part II. Credit: Naughty Dog.

  • WINNER: The Last Of Us Part II
  • Ghost Of Tsushima
  • Doom Eternal
  • Resident Evil 3
  • Half-Life: Alyx

Best Ongoing

No Man's Sky
No Man’s Sky. Credit: Hello Games

  • WINNER: No Man’s Sky
  • Apex Legends
  • Destiny 2
  • Call Of Duty: Warzone
  • Fortnite

Best Indie

Hades
Hades. Credit: Supergiant Games

  • WINNER: Hades
  • Carrion
  • Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
  • Spelunky 2
  • Spiritfarer

Best Action

  • WINNER: Hades
  • Streets Of Rage 4
  • Doom Eternal
  • Half-Life: Alyx
  • Nioh 2

Best Action/Adventure

Ellie in The Last Of Us Part II
The Last Of Us Part II. Credit: Naughty Dog

  • WINNER: The Last Of Us Part II
  • Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
  • Ori And The Will Of The Wisps
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  • Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla
  • Ghost Of Tsushima

Best Role Playing

Final Fantasy VII Remake released australia early
Credit: Square Enix

  • WINNER: Final Fantasy VII Remake
  • Yakuza: Like A Dragon
  • Persona 5 Royal
  • Genshin Impact
  • Wasteland 3

Best Fighting

Mortal Kombat 11
Mortal Kombat 11. Credit: Warner Bros. Games

  • WINNER: Mortal Kombat 11: Ultimate Edition
  • One-Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows
  • Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[cl-r]
  • Street Fighter V: Champion Edition
  • Granblue Fantasy Versus

Best Sim/Strategy

Microsoft Flight Simulator
Microsoft Flight Simulator. Credit: Microsoft

  • WINNER: Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020
  • XCOM: Chimera Squad
  • Crusader Kings III
  • Desperados III
  • Gears Tactics

Best Multiplayer

Among Us
Among Us. Credit: InnerSloth

  • WINNER: Among Us
  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  • Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
  • Call Of Duty: Warzone
  • Valorant

Best Performance

The Last Of Us
The Last Of Us Part II. Credit: Naughty Dog

  • WINNER: Laura Bailey as Abby in The Last of Us Part II
  • Nadji Jeter as Miles Morales in Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  • Ashley Johnson as Ellie in The Last of Us Part II
  • Daisuke Tsuji as Jin Sakai in Ghost of Tsushima
  • Logan Cunningham as Hades in Hades

Best Sports/Racing

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2. Credit: Activision.

  • WINNER: Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2
  • Dirt 5
  • FIFA 21
  • F1 2020
  • NBA 2K21

Best Family

Credit: Nintendo

  • WINNER: Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  • Minecraft Dungeons
  • Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
  • Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time
  • Paper Mario: The Origami King
  • Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit

Best Debut Game

Phasmophobia
Phasmophobia. Credit: Kinetic Games

  • WINNER: Phasmophobia
  • Raji: An Ancient Epic
  • Mortal Shell
  • Carrion
  • Röki

Best Mobile Game

Among Us
Among Us. Credit: Innersloth

  • WINNER: Among Us
  • Legends Of Runeterra
  • Call Of Duty: Mobile
  • Pokémon Café Mix
  • Genshin Impact

Best VR/AR

Half-Life: Alyx
Half-Life: Alyx. Credit: Valve

  • WINNER: Half-Life: Alyx
  • The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
  • Star Wars: Squadrons
  • Iron Man VR
  • Dreams

Best Community Support

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout. Credit: Mediatonic

  • WINNER: Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
  • Apex Legends
  • No Man’s Sky
  • Destiny 2
  • Valorant
  • Fortnite

Innovation In Accessibility

The Last Of Us
The Last Of Us Remastered. Credit: Naughty Dog

  • WINNER: The Last Of Us Part II
  • Grounded
  • Hyperdot
  • Watch Dogs Legion
  • Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla

Games For Impact

Tell Me Why Review
Tell Me Why. Credit: Dontnod

  • WINNER: Tell Me Why
  • If Found…
  • Spiritfarer
  • Kentucky Route Zero
  • Through The Darkest Of Times

Player’s Voice

Ghost Of Tsushima
Ghost Of Tsushima. Credit: Sucker Punch Productions

  • WINNER: Ghost Of Tsushima
  • The Last Of Us Part II
  • Doom Eternal
  • Hades
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Most Anticipated Game

  • WINNER: Elden Ring
  • God Of War sequel
  • Halo Infinite
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Resident Evil Village
  • The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild sequel
