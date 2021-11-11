The Game Awards 2021 game announcements will be in the “double digits”

The Game Awards 2021 will reportedly have game announcements in the “double digits”.

As reported in a new Epic Games blog post, Geoff Keighley–the founder and organiser of The Game Awards–spoke about what fans can expect from this year’s show.

Keighley confirmed that the showcase will be returning to the main theatre this year, as opposed to the Zoom version that occurred last year. “Some people have said to us, ‘Oh, it worked really well last year, why don’t you just do that again, and have everyone on Zoom and you don’t need to go back to the in-person event,” he said.

“I think we all felt that it was great that we did that, but we really missed the energy of people accepting their awards live and the reactions and all that type of stuff.”

📌 SAVE THE DATE 📌 ⁰Thursday, December 9 THE GAME AWARDS⁰ Live In-Person from Microsoft Theater

Los Angeles

And Streaming Live Everywhere A Global Celebration of Video Game Culture#TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/Zd5hbYWWIT — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) September 30, 2021

Keighley also affirmed that although it’s “great to have celebrities” The Game Awards 2021 will focus on the games.

“Especially this year, there’ll be a lot of content for 2022 and 2023 that will be showing us our kind of biggest lineup yet of world premieres and announcements,” he explained.

He also went on to reveal that this year’s show will feature around 40 to 50 games, adding that the number of new games being announced will be in the “double digits”. Keighley continued, saying that there will be footage of next-gen titles that will prove the beginning of PS5 and Xbox Series X‘s potential.

The Game Awards 2021 is scheduled to take place on December 9.

