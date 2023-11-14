‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ and ‘Alan Wake 2’ lead nominations at The Game Awards 2023

Both Baldur’s Gate 3 and Alan Wake 2 have received eight nominations each at The Game Awards 2023, leading the charge for a huge year in gaming.

Nominations for The Game Awards 2023 were announced last night and saw massive critically acclaimed releases from throughout the year celebrated in multiple different categories.

While Baldur’s Gate 3 and Alan Wake 2 are tied for the most award nominations, they’re followed by Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 with seven nominations and Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Hi-Fi Rush, and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom with five awards apiece.

Baldur’s Gate 3 and Alan Wake 2 are both nominated in the following categories, among other games:

Game of the Year

Best Game Direction

Best Narrative

Best Score and Music

Best Performance

Importantly, both games are competing in the Game of the Year (GOTY) category, of which they are two of the six nominees. The full GOTY nominees are as follows:

Alan Wake 2

Baldur’s Gate 3

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Resident Evil 4

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Both Alan Wake 2 and Baldur’s Gate 3 launched to critical acclaim, with NME awarding Alan Wake 2 five stars last month.

“We loved our time with Alan Wake 2,” reads our review. “We know this because it occupied a lot of headspace even when we weren’t playing it, lodging itself somewhere deep inside as we replayed its most memorable sequences, looking for holes, scouting for clues.”

Our five-star review of Baldur’s Gate 3 was just as glowing, describing it as a “critical hit” for developer Larian Studios.

Elsewhere, Bethesda Softworks-developed Starfield was notably absent in The Game Awards’ announcement, and was only nominated for Best RPG. Speaking of Starfield, the game’s lead protagonist was almost voiced by stars of Deus Ex and The Owl House.