The Game Awards 2023 will have as many reveals as 2022 event

The Game Awards host and producer Geoff Keighley has confirmed that the 2023 event will have a similar number of game announcements, reveals and updates as the 2022 ceremony.

Set to take place December 8, The 2023 Game Awards recently announced which titles have been shortlisted for trophies.

Speaking on a Twitch Q&A over the weekend, Keighley also confirmed that the upcoming ceremony will feature as many game announcements and updates as the 2022 event. “I haven’t counted, honestly. I think around the same,” he said.

Last year’s The Game Awards saw Hideo Kojima confirm Death Stranding 2 alongside updates on Baldur’s Gate 3, Company Of Heroes 3, Tekken 8, Nightingale, Crime Boss: Rockay City, Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League, Vampire Survivors, Final Fantasy 16, Diablo 4 and several others.

Despite getting rid of the recognisable “world premiere” branding, Keighley said via VGC: “I don’t want to quote a number, because then it’s going to reverberate on the internet… but it’s probably similar to past years in terms of the length of the show and content.”

The Game Awards 2022 was advertised as being “significantly shorter” than previous years “but then Chris Judge took his sweet time with his speech,” added Keighley. “It’s probably going to be similar [this year],” he said.

It’s already been confirmed that after a series of delays, Baldur’s Gate 3 will finally be getting an Xbox Series X|S release date at The Game Awards 2023. “The game is on track for a December release,” wrote Larian Studios on Twitter. “We’ll see you at The Game Awards for the World Premiere of the exact release date.”

Elsewhere in the Twitch chat, Keighley confirmed that security would be increased after last year’s event, which saw a stage invader interrupt the show after Elden Ring won the coveted Game Of The Year award. The following day, Keighley confirmed the invader had been arrested.

“We definitely have plans and we’re trying to do all we can to keep me safe, but also everyone watching the show, the audience, people participating in the show and everything. It’s certainly something we’re thinking about,” said Keighley.

