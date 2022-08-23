The Game Awards air date confirmed alongside new category

The Game Awards 2022 has been dated for later this year, with a brand new category also announced as well.

The awards event will be held on December 8, as confirmed by the ceremony’s official Twitter account.

One of the video game industry’s most prestigious events, The Game Awards will return in December to the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, and will be broadcast live with viewers able to tune in worldwide thanks to online streaming.

A new category has been added for this year’s show in the form of Best Adaptation, which will recognise creative media such as streaming shows, movies, podcasts, comics and books for being able to “authentically adapt” video game intellectual property.

The new category means that movies such as Sonic The Hedgehog 2 could come away with an award after competing against Tom Holland’s Uncharted movie. For 2023, the likes of the Borderlands movie adaptation, Death Stranding and the delayed Super Mario Bros. film are all strong contenders.

📣 We have a date! 📣 THE GAME AWARDS

Thursday, December 8 Streaming live around the world from Microsoft Theater in LA. Hard to believe this is our NINTH show. We've been working all year to bring you something very special. pic.twitter.com/VS9qOhyltQ — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) August 22, 2022

In a Tweet posted by The Game Awards and Geoff Keighley on Twitter that reads, “hard to believe this is our ninth show”, the duo of social media accounts also confirmed, “we’ve been working all year to bring you something very special.”

Despite being branded The Game Awards, the event is also notorious for acting as a vehicle for major game announcements, as well as celebrating the achievements of developers and publishers throughout the past 12 months.

The announcement marks another instalment in the ever-busy Keighley’s calendar. Following this year’s Summer Game Fest, he’s now set to present tonight’s (August 23) Gamescom Opening Night Live in Cologne, Germany. Inspired by how well The Game Awards had done, Keighley wanted to create something similar for Gamescom, and did so back in 2019.

There are now three annual shows with Keighley’s involvement, as he produces Summer Game Fest, Gamescom’s Opening Night Live and The Game Awards.

