The Game Awards attendee arrested after invading the stage

An attendee at The Game Awards 2022 has been arrested after gaining access to the stage during the show’s finale.

After Elden Ring won the coveted Game Of The Year award, the unnamed individual appeared to walk onstage alongside the game’s director Hidetaka Miyazaki and stayed behind him while he gave his acceptance speech.

Once Miyazaki concluded his speech, the person approached the microphone and said: “I want to thank everybody and say that I think I want to nominate this award to my Reformed Orthodox Rabbi Bill Clinton.”

Shortly afterwards, a number of people are seen approaching the stage. The show’s host Geoff Keighley, who appeared flustered, is then shown as he wraps up the ceremony.

some random guy walked on stage and just shouted out bill clinton at the game awards lmao #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/HmP5u4iZgz — ayy lmao (@ayylmaotv) December 9, 2022

The individual who interrupted our Game of the Year moment has been arrested. — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) December 9, 2022

In a post on Twitter after the show, Keighley said the individual had been “arrested”. No further details have been released.

Elsewhere at the show, Elden Ring also won Best Game Direction and Best Role Playing Game. God Of War Ragnarok picked up seven awards, including Best Narrative, Best Score and Best Performance for Christopher Judge as Kratos. You can check out the full list of winners here.

A number of titles were announced at the event, including Armored Core VI, a DLC expansion for Horizon Forbidden West, Death Stranding 2 and a sequel to Hades.

Ghost Story Games, a studio led by former BioShock developer Ken Levine, also debuted a trailer for their first game, Judas.