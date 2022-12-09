The Game Awards to stage special orchestral concert to mark 10th anniversary

The Game Awards has announced a special concert with the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra for next summer.

The show is due to take place at the Hollywood Bowl amphitheatre in LA, California on Sunday June 25, 2023 in partnership with the Los Angeles Philharmonic Association (LA Phil).

It’ll see the world-renowned Hollywood Bowl Orchestra reimagine music from a host of new and iconic games to mark The Game Awards’ 10-year anniversary.

Per a press release, the event will present “a journey through a decade of The Game Awards, with live orchestral music from 2023 and past Game of the Year winners and other seminal franchises across the entire video game industry”.

Attendees can also expect some “surprises and world premieres of music from upcoming releases”.

Geoff Keighley, creator of The Game Awards, said: “Every year, our orchestra performances are a highlight of The Game Awards, so we are beyond thrilled to partner with the brilliant team at the LA Phil to create this cross-industry musical showcase at one of the world’s most iconic music venues.”

To celebrate our 10th year #TheGameAwards is partnering with the @LAPhil for a very special evening of video game music at the world famous @HollywoodBowl next year on June 25, 2023! pic.twitter.com/STCnp4QaNb — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 9, 2022

Renae Williams Niles, Chief Content and Engagement Officer for the LA Phil, added: “The LA Phil is pleased to partner with The Game Awards to celebrate the phenomenal music used in popular video games and present a distinct live concert experience.

“Music and video games work closely together, with many of today’s games featuring fully scored compositions from talented composers.

Niles continued: “It will be exhilarating for gamers and non-gamers alike to experience the excitement of this music performed with a live orchestra in a completely new and unique environment, celebrating the entire video gaming industry.”

The Game Awards 10-Year Celebration is executive produced by Geoff Keighley and Kimmie Kim.

Tickets are set to go on sale next year – you can sign up to receive further information here. Check out the announcement video in the tweet above.

The Game Awards 2022 ceremony took place at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles yesterday (December 8), with Elden Ring and God of War Ragnarok being the biggest winners of the night. Check out the full list here.

One attendee was arrested after gaining access to the stage during the show’s finale.