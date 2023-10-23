The Golden Joysticks opens voting for Ultimate Game Of The Year

Voting is now open for The Golden Joystick Awards’ Ultimate Game Of The Year – featuring the biggest shortlist for the category in the history of the ceremony.

Fans are invited to vote on GamesRadar’s website, the same as they did for the other categories like Best Indie Game and Best Gaming Community, and voting will end on October 30.

The nominations for the Ultimate Game Of The Year are:

Two other categories, Best Lead Performer and Best Supporting Performer, are also open for the public vote and close on the same date.

The nominees for Best Lead Performer are:

Ben Starr – Clive Rosfield in Final Fantasy 16

Cameron Monaghan – Cal Kestis in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Ellise Chappell – Kathy Johanson in Deliver Us Mars

Ilkka Villi and Matthew Porretta – Alan Wake in Alan Wake 2

Melanie Liburd – Saga Anderson in Alan Wake 2

Nadji Jeter – Miles Morales in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Yuri Lowenthal – Peter Parker in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

The nominees for Best Supporting Performer are:

Amelia Tyler – Narrator in Baldur’s Gate 3

Cissy Jones – Andreja in Starfield

Idris Elba – Solomon Reed in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Laura Bailey – Mary Jane in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Neil Newbon – Astarion in Baldur’s Gate 3

Patricia Summersett – Princess Zelda in The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

Ralph Ineson – Cidolfus Telamon in Final Fantasy 16

The 41st Golden Joystick Awards will be held in London on November 10. It will also be available for livestreaming through the official Facebook, Twitch, Steam, YouTube and X accounts, as well as on the GamesRadar, PC Gamer and TechRadar Gaming websites.

Troy Baker will host the ceremony with a number of guests: fellow actors Manon Gage, Maggie Robertson, Neil Newbon; Two Feathers’ Elvira Björkman and Nicklas Hjertberg; and CD Projekt Red‘s The Witcher executive producer Gosia Mitręga.

In other gaming news, Yuri Lowenthal shared how he was always on the game’s creative director’s case about adding Moon Knight to Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.