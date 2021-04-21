Capcom has revealed that The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles is coming to North America and Europe for the first time.

Announced in a video message by Ace Attorney series director Shu Takumi, the collection is coming to Nintendo Switch, PS4 and Steam on July 27.

A spin-off prequel from the Ace Attorney series, The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles is set at the dawn of the 20th century in both Meiji period Japan and Victorian England.

Players follow Ryunosuke Naruhodo, ancestor of series protagonist Phoenix Wright (named Ryuichi Naruhodo in the original Japanese versions of the game), as he investigates a series of crime scenes, gathering evidence and cross-examining witnesses to clear his clients’ names in court.

The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles features similar gameplay to the mainline series, including dramatic courtroom scenes. However, the trials also involve ‘Summation Examinations’ that involve swaying the jury by pointing out discrepancies.

During investigations Naruhodo will also team up with local ace detective named Herlock Sholmes. In these moments, players will engage in a ‘Dance of Deduction’ to identify mistakes in the detective’s logic to uncover new facts.

Two instalments of The Great Ace Attorney first released on Nintendo 3DS in 2015 and 2017 exclusively in Japan. This collections bundles both The Great Ace Attorney: Adventures and The Great Ace Attorney 2: Resolve along with eight additional mini-episodes, adding up to over 50 hours of content.

It’s been a busy year for Capcom so far, following the critically acclaimed release of Monster Hunter Rise on Nintendo Switch. Resident Evil Village is coming in May, while a recent Resident Evil showcase also confirmed a VR version of Resident Evil 4 for Oculus Quest 2.