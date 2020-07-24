‘The Gunk’ is a new adventure game coming to Xbox and PC next year

The Gunk is a new third-person action adventure game coming to the Xbox Series X, Xbox One and PC next year.

Developed by Thunderful, who are most notably known for its work on the Steamworld series, The Gunk is set to take advantage of next-gen hardware. The announcement was made during Microsoft‘s Xbox Games Showcase and will also be available via Game Pass.

Players will venture into a strange alien planet as they start gathering goo scattered across the world. On their adventures, players will uncover secrets towards a larger mystery and come into contact with the planet’s indigenous population.

The trailer highlighted the physics based gameplay The Gunk will showcase as the player explores and sucks up as much goo as possible. You can check out the full announcement trailer below:

The official description for the game reads: “The Gunk stars a duo of gritty space haulers, struggling to make a buck as they chance upon an untouched planet brimming with life. They’ve come to gather alien plants and other valuable resources, and it looks like they’ve hit the jackpot…”

“As they start uncovering dormant secrets of a shattered civilization, however, they must save the planet from the curse of a corruptive gunk parasite while desperately keeping from getting caught in a spiral of festering mistrust”.

The Gunk was one of many new titles displayed, all of which will be arriving to Xbox Game Pass. The Medium was given a new gameplay trailer that explored its dual-reality gameplay.

Obsidian Entertainment also announced a new RPG title called Avowed and is based in a fantasy setting. The developer also announced that its latest title, The Outer Worlds, would also be receiving downloadable content later this year.