The highly anticipated PC release of ‘Halo 3’ is coming later this month

Halo 3 will be joining the PC version of The Master Chief Collection later this month with Halo 3: ODST and Halo 4 coming at a later date.

The fan favourite entry will be added to the collection on July 14 and will mark the first time that the game has been playable on PC. It will join other entries in the collection which up until this point has consisted of Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary, Halo 2: Anniversary and Halo: Reach.

Players will be able purchase the game either through the Microsoft Store or Steam, however owners of Xbox Game Pass for PC will be entitled to download the game for free with their membership.

To mark the game jumping from consoles to PC, a new trailer has arrived. Titled ‘Finish The Fight’, the title references the end of the original trilogy that Halo 3 wrapped up. You can check out the new trailer below:

The Halo franchise is gearing to return after years without a new entry. PC players have been receiving a steady stream of Halo content and developer 343 Industries recently announced that the popular Firefight mode from Halo 3: ODST would be arriving to The Master Chief Collection this summer.

Outside of the PC gaming market, Xbox players also have a lot of new information to be excited about. Xbox will be hosting a first-party games showcase for the upcoming Xbox Series X with Halo Infinite being one of the flagship titles the company intends to show at the event. A new teaser for the game was recently dropped and teased the return of an enemy known as ‘The Banished’, most commonly known from Halo Wars 2.

A 343 Industries job listing recently cropped up which seemed to suggest the company is hiring for a brand-new Halo project, as the description made applicants aware they would be working on a new instalment in the Halo universe.