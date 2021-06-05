The install size for ‘Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart’ has been revealed

Insomniac Game‘s PlayStation 5 exclusive Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart has had its install size revealed.

The upcoming sci-fi action platformer had slim install size of 33GB revealed by niche Twitter account PlayStation Game Size, an account dedicated to letting fans know what size games will be so they can plan storage management ahead of time.

It’s a helpful resource as games trend towards taking up more and more disk space on launch.

The title will download compressed, around 9GB smaller than advertised taking advantage of techniques previously used on Insomniac’s Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered.

Insomniac’s own community director James Stevenson also mentioned the install size in a Tweet. Fans expressed surprise at the smaller size of the game, given the high visual fidelity of its extremely dense action screens.

Stevenson responded to one comment saying: “Sizes are getting smaller on native PS5 games due to the compression techniques and SSD!”

In recent Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart news, a range of developers responded to the release of a new gameplay trailer by sharing praise for the game’s visuals.

Drew Murray, who recently re-joined Insomniac Games as a Principal Designer but did not work on the development of Rift Apart said: “This is the best-looking video game ever made. Period.”

Scott Lowe, a games industry communications professional who had previously worked at Activision and Naughty Dog said: “I don’t think I’ve seen a modern AAA game where gameplay so closely hits the same visual fidelity bar of cinematics.

Insomniac Games recently also saw its previously Xbox-exclusive title, Sunset Overdrive get trademarked by Sony.

Sunset Overdrive is an action-adventure game and was first released for Xbox One in October 2014 and later came to PC in 2018, before Sony acquired Insomniac Games as a first-party PlayStation studio in 2019.